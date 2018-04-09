Viberate Market Capitalization Tops $20.81 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and $4.30 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, EtherDelta and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00759296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00175380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,053,133 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.