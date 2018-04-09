Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Bittrex. Viberate has a market cap of $20.40 million and $3.45 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,053,133 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Binance and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

