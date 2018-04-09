Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 265731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 401,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$168,735.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 778,487 shares of company stock valued at $318,245.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Victoria Gold (VIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.31” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/victoria-gold-vit-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-31.html.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include corporate, Canada and the United States. The Company owns Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold Deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.