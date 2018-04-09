Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,310 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 253,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of VGR opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,743.73, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.38. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,310 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vident-investment-advisory-llc-boosts-position-in-vector-group-ltd-vgr-updated-updated.html.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.