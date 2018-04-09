Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,781 Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $242,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 44,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $8,599,819.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,589 shares of company stock worth $47,931,581. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $206.55 on Monday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $233.13. The company has a market cap of $3,627.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.26 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

