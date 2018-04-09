Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,457,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 602,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,075.13, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $638,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,135.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

