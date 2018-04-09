UGI Corp (UGI) Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,691,000 after buying an additional 447,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,576,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in UGI by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,784,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,224,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 241,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,022,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,827. The stock has a market cap of $7,655.88, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

