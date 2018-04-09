The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stake Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,415 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 734,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 495,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $274,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,389.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.80 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. The Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

