Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $535,000 Position in BHP Billiton Ltd. (BBL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,266 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BHP Billiton in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in BHP Billiton by 460.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 133,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BHP Billiton by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Billiton by 2,299.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in BHP Billiton in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 4.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BBL opened at $39.04 on Monday. BHP Billiton Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $41,226.24, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vident-investment-advisory-llc-purchases-new-position-in-bhp-billiton-plc-bbl-updated-updated.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.