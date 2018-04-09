O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Stake Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,748 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 883,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $237.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19,757.93, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $279.23.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.11.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $98,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,735 shares of company stock worth $5,033,080 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

