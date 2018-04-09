Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 551,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,786. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.46, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

