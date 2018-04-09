VIP Tokens (VIP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.00

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. VIP Tokens has a market cap of $39,286.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIP Tokens coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIP Tokens has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VIP Tokens Profile

VIP Tokens (VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. The official website for VIP Tokens is viptokens.club. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling VIP Tokens

VIP Tokens can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIP Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for VIP Tokens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIP Tokens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.