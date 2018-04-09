VIP Tokens Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIP)

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, VIP Tokens has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. VIP Tokens has a total market capitalization of $44,780.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIP Tokens coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VIP Tokens Coin Profile

VIP Tokens is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin. VIP Tokens’ official website is viptokens.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling VIP Tokens

VIP Tokens can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase VIP Tokens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

