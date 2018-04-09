Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $27.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,867.55, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 64.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 215,622 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

