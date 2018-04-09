Vipshop (VIPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vipshop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 3,996,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,823,711. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,957.37, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 25.75%. equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

