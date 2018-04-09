Virta Unique Coin (CRYPTO:VUC) Market Cap Tops $106,248.00

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Virta Unique Coin has traded up 46% against the dollar. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Virta Unique Coin has a total market cap of $106,248.00 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014997 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Profile

Virta Unique Coin (CRYPTO:VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 61,842,375 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official website is www.virtauniquecoin.com. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin.

Buying and Selling Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virta Unique Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virta Unique Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

