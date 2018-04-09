Virtacoin Market Cap Hits $148,183.00 (CRYPTO:VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $148,183.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000522 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035082 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000292 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

