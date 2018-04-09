Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,350,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,529,000 after buying an additional 719,375 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,848,000 after buying an additional 215,896 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,529,000 after buying an additional 184,489 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,868,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,871,000 after buying an additional 178,938 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.61.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,816. The stock has a market cap of $49,363.78, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $147.28 and a 12 month high of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

