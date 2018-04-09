Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 63,275 Jakks Pacific (JAKK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Jakks Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jakks Pacific by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $2.28 on Monday. Jakks Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $66.34, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.50). Jakks Pacific had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Jakks Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Jakks Pacific will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Jakks Pacific in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jakks Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/virtu-financial-llc-buys-new-position-in-jakks-pacific-jakk-updated-updated.html.

About Jakks Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

Receive News & Ratings for Jakks Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jakks Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.