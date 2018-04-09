Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 64,924 Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Compugen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.26. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEN. CIBC began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 64,924 Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/virtu-financial-llc-invests-162000-in-compugen-ltd-cgen-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.