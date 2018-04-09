Virtu Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in Homeowners Choice Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Homeowners Choice Inc (NYSE:HCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Homeowners Choice at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Homeowners Choice by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Homeowners Choice by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 36,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Homeowners Choice by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Homeowners Choice by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Homeowners Choice by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homeowners Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Homeowners Choice from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homeowners Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeowners Choice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:HCI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,333. Homeowners Choice Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $364.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Homeowners Choice had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Homeowners Choice’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Homeowners Choice Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Homeowners Choice’s payout ratio is currently -186.67%.

About Homeowners Choice

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

