Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Cellular by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Cellular by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 239,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 86,294 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Cellular by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Cellular by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Cellular by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $76,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Perez sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $73,612.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,172.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,962 shares of company stock valued at $279,284. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,995. U.S. Cellular has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3,515.43, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.49.

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. U.S. Cellular had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. research analysts predict that U.S. Cellular will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

