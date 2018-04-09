Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $12,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 433,852 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 539,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 309,871 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $6,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $4,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,206.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.05. 798,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,994. The company has a market capitalization of $4,405.16 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

