70,419 Shares in ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ClearSign Combustion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Combustion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lon E. Bell purchased 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 354,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,562. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $274,500. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 251,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,619. ClearSign Combustion has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ClearSign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

