Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 24,559 Infinera (INFN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 259,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 87.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1,626.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $195.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other news, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,402.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,093 shares of company stock worth $2,770,803. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 24,559 Infinera (INFN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/virtu-financial-llc-takes-position-in-infinera-infn-updated-updated.html.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.