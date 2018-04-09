Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in OYO Geospace Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OYO Geospace Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of OYO Geospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OYO Geospace by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OYO Geospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OYO Geospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OYO Geospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OYO Geospace by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $9.90 on Monday. OYO Geospace Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

OYO Geospace (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. OYO Geospace had a negative net margin of 74.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/virtu-financial-llc-takes-position-in-oyo-geospace-co-geos-updated-updated.html.

OYO Geospace Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for OYO Geospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OYO Geospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.