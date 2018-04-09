Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $844,000 in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Stock

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $262.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,750. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52 week low of $234.02 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

