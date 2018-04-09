Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Visa (NYSE:V)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Motco increased its holdings in Visa by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.79. 7,023,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,448. The stock has a market cap of $242,525.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

