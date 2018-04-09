Visa (V) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the credit-card processor an impact score of 44.3846631912699 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.79. 7,024,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,448. The stock has a market cap of $242,525.22, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

