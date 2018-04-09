Visa (V) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $143.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Visa to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

NYSE V traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $242,525.22, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Visa has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 144,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,511,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

