Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Shoppe earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.3186562891687 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSI shares. ValuEngine raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Vitamin Shoppe stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 261,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50. Vitamin Shoppe has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.24 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

