ValuEngine Downgrades Vivint Solar (VSLR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

VSLR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 698,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,652. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $459.05, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.52.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 78.01%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $81,825.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,934.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,382 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

