Volkswagen Group (VOW3) PT Set at €188.00 by Societe Generale

Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €188.00 ($232.10) price objective by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Goldman Sachs set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($212.35) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($222.22) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €2.86 ($3.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €164.26 ($202.79). 897,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

About Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

