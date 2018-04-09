Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.66 ($55.13).

ETR VNA traded up €0.08 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.32 ($49.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €32.29 ($39.86) and a one year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vonovia-vna-given-buy-rating-at-dz-bank-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.