Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Share Price

Media stories about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vornado Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0501274329022 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,679.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

