Voxeljet (VJET) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voxeljet earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.937454039843 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE VJET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 30,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,508. The firm has a market cap of $62.87, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voxeljet has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. analysts forecast that Voxeljet will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Voxeljet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voxeljet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Voxeljet

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES.

