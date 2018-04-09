Vsync (VSX) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vsync has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Vsync coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. Vsync has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053116 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00081015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022441 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036652 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00437568 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync (VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.