Vsync (VSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $424.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $424.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vsync has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vsync coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00082465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022435 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00449487 BTC.

Vsync Coin Profile

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

