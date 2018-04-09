VTG AG (VT9) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VTG AG (ETR:VT9) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.39 ($58.50).

VT9 has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price target on VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR VT9 traded up €1.00 ($1.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.10 ($59.38). 21,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 52 week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €50.70 ($62.59).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

