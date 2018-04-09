Baader Bank Analysts Give VTG (ETR:VT9) a €49.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.39 ($58.50).

ETR:VT9 traded up €1.00 ($1.23) on Thursday, reaching €48.10 ($59.38). The stock had a trading volume of 21,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 12-month low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €50.70 ($62.59).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

