Vuzix (VUZI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Vuzix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of VUZI remained flat at $$5.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,855. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.43, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.51% and a negative return on equity of 123.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Grant Russell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,252 shares of company stock worth $73,985. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vuzix stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

