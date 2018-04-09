W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 302,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,717,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,424,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

SPY traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $260.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,116,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,195,305. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $232.51 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

