W. W. Grainger (GWW) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in W. W. Grainger were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in W. W. Grainger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,157,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,528,000 after purchasing an additional 156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,103,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,124,000 after acquiring an additional 242,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,724,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,408,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 904,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,703.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,638. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $286.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16,083.62, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. W. W. Grainger has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $298.14.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. W. Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that W. W. Grainger will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised W. W. Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of W. W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on W. W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “W. W. Grainger (GWW) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-stake-boosted-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated-updated.html.

About W. W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for W. W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.