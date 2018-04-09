WA Space (CRYPTO:WA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,852.00

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, WA Space has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One WA Space coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WA Space has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,852.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00763082 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00174966 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053119 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WA Space Profile

WA Space’s official website is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WA Space must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.