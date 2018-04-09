Wabash National Co. (WNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.70 Million

Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) will report $482.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wabash National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $503.70 million. Wabash National reported sales of $362.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will report full year sales of $482.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wabash National.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.96 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wabash National to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Wabash National to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 58,300 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,459,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,571,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 715,062 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 232,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $3,103,000.

Wabash National stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.44, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

