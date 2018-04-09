Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €145.00 ($179.01) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($140.74) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($150.62) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €147.30 ($181.85) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a €165.00 ($203.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($222.22) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €146.26 ($180.57).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded up €0.25 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €139.80 ($172.59). 111,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €90.59 ($111.84) and a 52-week high of €175.75 ($216.98).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Independent Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wacker-chemie-wch-given-a-145-00-price-target-at-independent-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.