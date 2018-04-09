Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $115,000 in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. BP PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $90,753.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Knight Equity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

