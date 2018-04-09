Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,050 BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector by 25.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $16.76 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

