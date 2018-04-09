Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,144 iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a one year low of $101.80 and a one year high of $130.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/wagner-wealth-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ishares-russell-midcap-growth-idx-iwp-updated-updated.html.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.