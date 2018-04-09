Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,427,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,920,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.09 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.61.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $167.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429,044.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $206.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

